you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanjiv Mehta elevated as Unilever's South Asia President

Unilever also announced appointment of Nitin Paranjpe, President, Foods & Refreshment, as the Chief Operating Officer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
British-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever has elevated Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), as the company's South Asia President, according to a filing on the exchange.

Mehta will also be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

Both the changes will be effective from May 1, 2019.

Mehta will continue as CMD of HUL.

“Sanjiv (Mehta) has been one of our most impressive general managers with a consistent track record of growth and execution in high-growth and emerging markets,” said Alan Jope, Chief Executive Officer, Unilever said in the statement.

Mehta has been instrumental in unlocking strong performance in South Asia, delivering exceptional top and bottom line growth, he added.

Unilever also announced the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe, President, Foods & Refreshment, as the Chief Operating Officer.

He will be responsible for all of Unilever's go-to-market organisations, driving and co-ordinating in-year performance across our countries in line with the company's divisional strategies.

Hanneke Faber, currently President, Europe, has been appointed as the President, Foods & Refreshments.

Kees Kruythoff, President, Home Care, has decided to leave Unilever after 27 years of service to pursue external opportunities, the company said.

Peter ter Kulve, Chief Digital Officer and EVP South East Asia & Australasia (SEAA), has been appointed President, Home Care.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 06:59 pm

