you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanjiv Kapoor resigns from Vistara; Vinod Kannan takes over as Chief Commercial Officer

December 31, will be his last day at the airline

Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned, four years after he joined the airline. The industry veteran was earlier with SpiceJet.

In a statement, Vistara spokesperson said Kapoor had resigned due to 'personal reasons', and his last day in the airline will be December 31.

The airline’s Chief Strategy Officer, Vinod Kannan, will take over from Kapoor.

"As part of the transition process since Kapoor’s resignation, some of his portfolios had been moved under Kannan’s leadership, while some are still in the movement process," a spokesperson for the airline said.

Shortly after the statement, Kapoor took to Twitter to share a picture with his team.

Kapoor, who started off in the industry with Northwest Airlines in the US in 1997, is said to have played a crucial role in expanding Vistara in the last three years.

The joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines had nine aircraft and 40 flights a day when Kapoor joined. Today, it has 35 aircraft in its fleet and operates 200 flights a day.

His stint in SpiceJet was a dynamic time for the airline, which changed ownership from the Maran family, and the present chief Ajay Singh took over. During the transition, Kapoor is said to have led the airline.

Kapoor has also worked in Bain and Company, and Temasek Holdings.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies

