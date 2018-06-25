Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty House enters US steel sector

Liberty House, the UK-based company owned by Sanjeev Gupta, restarted a steel facility in South Carolina on Monday, marking the entry of the Group in the US market.

The facility, which has a rolling capacity of 750,000 tons a year, was shuttered in 2015, before Gupta acquired it last year.

The billionaire industrialist, who is also vying for several stressed assets in India, is looking to invest $1 billion in the US to acquire and develop steel, aluminium, engineering, mining, energy generation, and financial services assets.

Liberty House is part of the Gupta family's GFG Alliance Group.

"The Group is also establishing a New York regional head office as a hub for its global business," said a statement from the Group.

Overall, the Group plans to invest $5 billion "over the next few years."

"It marks our first step into the American market and is as much a milestone for us in the USA as the restart of Liberty Steel Newport after a similar shutdown period was in the UK. That triggered a cascade of major acquisitions, investments and turnaround successes for GFG in the UK. I very much hope and expect that a similar journey has started today for our family in the USA," Gupta said.