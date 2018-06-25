App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty House enters US steel sector

To invest $1 billion in the next one year in acquisition of more assets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Liberty House, the UK-based company owned by Sanjeev Gupta, restarted a steel facility in South Carolina on Monday, marking the entry of the Group in the US market.

The facility, which has a rolling capacity of 750,000 tons a year, was shuttered in 2015, before Gupta acquired it last year.

The billionaire industrialist, who is also vying for several stressed assets in India, is looking to invest $1 billion in the US to acquire and develop steel, aluminium, engineering, mining, energy generation, and financial services assets.

Liberty House is part of the Gupta family's GFG Alliance Group.

"The Group is also establishing a New York regional head office as a hub for its global business," said a statement from the Group.

Overall, the Group plans to invest $5 billion "over the next few years."

"It marks our first step into the American market and is as much a milestone for us in the USA as the restart of Liberty Steel Newport after a similar shutdown period was in the UK. That triggered a cascade of major acquisitions, investments and turnaround successes for GFG in the UK. I very much hope and expect that a similar journey has started today for our family in the USA," Gupta said.

In India, the entrepreneur is in race of several of the distress assets that have been referred to the insolvency courts. The assets include Amtek Auto and Bhushan Power & Steel. His Liberty House is also said to be in the race for Usha Martin.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Liberty House #Sanjeev Gupta

