Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance ropes in MS Mehta to head India business

GFG Alliance has appointed Mahendra Singh Mehta, a former veteran at Vedanta Resources and most recently the chief executive at Reliance Infrastructure, to establish its business in India.

The Alliance's Liberty House has been vying for assets that have been referred to the insolvency courts, and has emerged as the preferred bidder in the case of Amtek Auto and Adhunik Metaliks.

Mehta now becomes GFG's Country Head for India. He will be responsible for building the group’s business across the country which includes building corporate governance structure for the group, said an official release.

Amtek and Adhunik will take Liberty House's Indian workforce to more than 7,000 people. "This will take GFG’s global workforce to 21,000 and its turnover to USD 17 billion," said the company.

GFG, whose business spans metal manufacturing, engineering, energy, financial services and property, added that it will shortly unveil executive lead teams in India for each of its business divisions, comprising senior professionals from across industry.

The group also plans to announce an advisory board for GFG India and that will provide governance, strategic advice to the group and its executives in India help them navigate its fast changing business and political environment.

Mehta has more than 36 years' experience in operations, strategy and business turnaround in sectors spanning steel, non-ferrous metals, mining, power generation and distribution, infrastructure and cement.

Commenting on the appointment Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of the GFG Alliance said: “His leadership will be extremely valuable to us at this critical juncture, India presents boundless opportunities for growth as the country undergoes dramatic reform under the current government and a young population unleashes demand," said Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman, GFG Alliance.