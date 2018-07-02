Samsung to start trial production of foldable OLED displays for Galaxy X this summer

Samsung is planning to start a trial and try-out the production of foldable OLED panels this summer. The South Korean multinational conglomerate has already built an experimental line at its OLED manufacturing plant, where it will commence the production of flexible screens for the rumoured Galaxy X smartphone.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Samsung’s first bendable smartphone will be called the 'Galaxy X', and it is expected to come with a 7-inch display. Although the report has mentioned the name of the device and other additional information related to the OLED screens, the design of the Galaxy X stays a mystery. A major challenge that the team of designers are facing with the Galaxy X is, how to optimally utilise the flexible display.

If Samsung decides to fold the screen in half, then users will not be able to see the content. Another option is to design the device in such a way that its screen folds two-third of the way up allowing the screen to be visible all the time.

Samsung would want to mass produce foldable OLED displays by the end of this ongoing year, with an estimated production capacity of 100,000 units. The company has set a target to produce about 1 million foldable OLED displays by next year. The Galaxy X will be made available to the public at the beginning of the next year.

Samsung, Apple, LG, and Microsoft are all reportedly planning to launch foldable phones. Samsung, who is the leading manufacturer of OLED displays in the world, may win the race as OLEDs are much thinner and lighter than LCD displays. Hence, making it possible to curve or bend OLED displays easily.