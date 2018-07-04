Samsung phones sending photos from user's photo gallery to random contacts

It should come as a surprise, or rather a shock to Samsung smartphone users that some Samsung devices are randomly sending your camera roll photos to your contacts without seeking any permission, as suggested by some reports.

Complaints from the users on this issue were spotted on various platforms like company’s official forum and on Reddit as well. The forum discussions indicate that Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices are affected. According to the forum, these two models may not be the only ones affected with the bug. Users experiencing this issue can call the company directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG. Samsung is encouraging all users to do so.

According to the reports, the main issue is that the messages are being sent through Samsung’s default texting app Samsung Messages. There is no intimation to the users that the files have been sent. The messaging app does not display the information. It only gets noticed by the users when they receive some response from the recipient of the random photos. One user had remarked that all his photos were sent to his girlfriend from his phone.

As reported by The Verge, when Samsung was questioned by various media about this mishap, a spokesperson informed that it’s “aware of the reports” and that its technical teams are “looking into it.”

It has been speculated by some users that this issue has to do with the push of RCS messaging updates. The carrier for at least one of the affected phones is T-Mobile from the US. They have recently issued its RCS update with the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

A quick fix, as per the report, is that the users can revoke Samsung Messages' permission to access storage that will enable to avoid the bug from sending their files.