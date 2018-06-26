Samsung India targets multiplexes, single screen theatres for Onyx LED screens

Consumer durables major Samsung India is looking to capture the cinema-goers market in both smaller towns as well as metro cities.

The company has launched its ONYX Cinema LED Screen in India and has already received orders from multiplex chains PVR and INOX.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said that the company will offer 4K and 2K solutions under this product, to suit the needs of multiplex chains as well as single-screen theatres .

The Onyx screen, which takes away the need for a projector, promises to offer a higher picture quality. It also comes with an accompanying sound solution to enhance the experience.

The product, as claimed by Samsung, showcases on-screen content at peak brightness level, nearly 10 times greater than that offered by standard cinema projectors (146fL versus 14fL).

"Witnessing the growing demand for advanced theatre technology from movie experts and consumer alike, Samsung planned to make a radical shift from the theatre projection systems to the LED screen in India," said Sethi. He added that PVR and INOX would be deploying their new screens in the next two months.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR, said the company will be among the first cinema exhibition chains in the country to introduce this technology for Indian audiences. He added that the first Onyx screen in India will be launched in Delhi and Mumbai at PVR ICON, DLF Promenade, Delhi and PVR Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai, respectively.

PVR's expansion plans entail five cinemas equipped with Onyx LED screens in the next 15-18 months, across metros. The company currently operates a circuit of 625 screens at 134 properties across 51 cities pan India.

Sethi said that going forward, standalone cinemas will also be targeted through these solutions. "In smaller towns, theatres have higher occupancy. So, the return on investment in these locations will work out well since they will be offering a different experience to the cinema-goers."

Sethi said that at the moment, the company's LCD screens have a higher share than the LED ones in the enterprise business segment. However, he said the shift has slowly begun from LCD to LED screens.

In the LED segment, he said there is a good mix of indoor LED screens, used by corporates, and outdoor LED screens. The company recently completed the installation of an outdoor LED project for State Bank of India in Bengaluru.