App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A70s' price cut could signal imminent launch of the Galaxy A71

The Galaxy A71 is currently priced at approximately Rs 32,200 in the Philippines.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung’s Galaxy A70s first arrived in September last year with a Rs 28,999 price tag. Since then the A70s has gone on sale multiple times but has only recently got its first price cut. The South Korean giant has slashed the price of the Galaxy A70s, bringing the cost down to Rs 26,999 across offline stores.

However, it is worth noting that the Galaxy A70s is also down Rs 2,000 on all online platforms, including Flipkart, Amazon India and Samsung’s Indian website. The 6GB/128GB Galaxy A70s will set you back Rs 25,999, while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999.

The recent price cut to the Galaxy A70s hints to the imminent launch of the Galaxy A71. The Galaxy A50 series followed the same pattern in the weeks leading up to the Galaxy A51’s arrival. And, while the Galaxy A50s and A51 are difficult to tell apart from each other, the Galaxy A71’s 8nm Snapdragon 730 SoC is miles ahead of the A70s’ 11nm Snapdragon 675 chipset.

Close

Unlike the Galaxy A51, which is available in several markets, the Galaxy A71 only recently launched in the Philippines. The Galaxy A71’s price in the Philippines starts at P22,990 (approximately Rs 32,200). However, its price in India will likely border around the sub-30K mark, presumably Rs 29,999.

related news

The Galaxy A71 gets an additional dedicated macro lens and a beefier chipset. However, apart from those, there’s very little to separate the two phones. On a separate note, the Galaxy A70 is currently available for Rs 22,990. While there’s no official release date, we expect the Galaxy A71 to arrive in India a week after Samsung’s big Galaxy S20 announcement being held on February 11.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 08:09 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.