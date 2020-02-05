Samsung Galaxy A70s' price cut could signal imminent launch of the Galaxy A71

Samsung’s Galaxy A70s first arrived in September last year with a Rs 28,999 price tag. Since then the A70s has gone on sale multiple times but has only recently got its first price cut. The South Korean giant has slashed the price of the Galaxy A70s, bringing the cost down to Rs 26,999 across offline stores.

However, it is worth noting that the Galaxy A70s is also down Rs 2,000 on all online platforms, including Flipkart, Amazon India and Samsung’s Indian website. The 6GB/128GB Galaxy A70s will set you back Rs 25,999, while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999.

The recent price cut to the Galaxy A70s hints to the imminent launch of the Galaxy A71. The Galaxy A50 series followed the same pattern in the weeks leading up to the Galaxy A51’s arrival. And, while the Galaxy A50s and A51 are difficult to tell apart from each other, the Galaxy A71’s 8nm Snapdragon 730 SoC is miles ahead of the A70s’ 11nm Snapdragon 675 chipset.

Unlike the Galaxy A51, which is available in several markets, the Galaxy A71 only recently launched in the Philippines. The Galaxy A71’s price in the Philippines starts at P22,990 (approximately Rs 32,200). However, its price in India will likely border around the sub-30K mark, presumably Rs 29,999.