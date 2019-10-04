App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung ends smartphone phone production in China

Samsung closed another factory in Tianjin, China, last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samsung Electronics says it has ended the production of smartphones in its last factory in China.

Samsung said in an emailed statement on October 4 that it "has arrived at the difficult decision to cease operations of Samsung Electronics Huizhou" in China in late September.

It says the decision was part of its ongoing efforts to “enhance efficiency in our production facilities.” The company says it's following appropriate processes under China's relevant laws to withdraw.

Close

Samsung closed another factory in Tianjin, China, last year.

South Korean media say Samsung's end of mobile phone production in the world's largest smartphone market was partly because of rising labour costs in China.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 03:17 pm

