App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung Electronics flags 60% slump in Q1 operating profit

Operating profits for January to March would be "approximately 6.2 trillion won", the firm said in a statement, down 60.4 percent on-year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker Samsung Electronics warned on April 5 of a more than 60 percent plunge in first-quarter operating profits in the face of weakening markets.

Operating profits for January to March would be "approximately 6.2 trillion won", the firm said in a statement, down 60.4 percent on-year.

Sales were about 52 trillion won, it said, marking a 14 percent drop.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the world's 11th-largest economy, and it is crucial to South Korea's economic health.

related news

It has enjoyed record profits in recent years despite a series of setbacks, including a humiliating recall and the jailing of its de facto chief.

But now the picture has changed, with chip prices falling as global supply increases and demand weakens.

Samsung Electronics warned investors last week to expect weak operating profits, citing "unfavourable market conditions" for displays and memory chips.

"Amid weak demand for memory business, a drop in price for signature products is expected," it said then.

"The company will seek to improve cost competitiveness through effective resource management," it added, "while enhancing product quality in the short term".

Samsung was also launching the 5G version of its top-end Galaxy S10 smartphone on April 5, after South Korea this week won the global race to commercially launch the world's first nationwide 5G networks.

But the company has to contend with increasingly tough competition in the smartphone market from Chinese rivals such as Huawei -- which in 2017 surpassed Apple to take second place -- offering quality devices at lower prices.

Samsung supplies components to other manufacturers such as Apple as well as making its own devices.

But market prices for liquid crystal displays have fallen 10 percent quarter-on-quarter, said Sanjeev Rana, an analyst at investment firm CLSA, while demand for smartphones in China -- the world's biggest market -- has been weak.

Prices for NAND memory -- used in smartphones and other devices -- fell 20 percent in the first quarter, according to market tracker DRAMeXchange, which pointed the finger at consumers taking longer to replace their smartphones, and lower-than-expected sales for Apple's new devices.

DRAM chips, used in computer servers, fell by similar levels, it added.

Samsung's earnings estimate was below analyst forecasts of 6.9 trillion won, according to Bloomberg News.

It would represent the firm's lowest operating profit since the third quarter of 2016, and comes after it reported its first fall in quarterly profit for two years in January.

Samsung shares were down 0.4 percent in morning trade.

Markets have been buoyed in recent weeks by optimism over China-US trade talks and positive Chinese factory data.

South Korean semiconductor exports also rose for the first time in six months in March, according to government figures.

Samsung is also set to release the world's first bendable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.

CLSA's Rana predicted a "slight" rebound in the April to June period, saying: "This quarter is the bottom in terms of earnings." Samsung Electronics once had a 20 percent market share of China's smartphone market but has seen that tumble to less than one percent.

Its reputation suffered a major blow after a damaging worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices over exploding batteries in 2016, which cost the firm billions of dollars and shattered its global brand image.

It also took another hit after the bribery conviction of Lee Jae-yong -- the son and heir of the group's ailing current chairman Lee Kun-hee.

The 50-year-old scion was a key figure in the scandal that ousted former South Korean president Park Geun-hye following nationwide street protests, and was sentenced to five years in jail.

But he was released in February last year after several of his convictions were quashed on appeal.

Samsung withholds net profit and sector-by-sector business performance data until it releases its final earnings report, which is expected later this month.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Samsung Electronics #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Shazam Movie Review: It's Not Deadpool But Way Better Than What We Tho ...

Mahindra Becomes First Indian Brand to Roll Out 3 Million Tractors

Keanu Reeves Trains With Navy SEAL and Automatic Rifles for 'John Wick ...

Skullcandy Push Review: Wireless Earbuds That Sound Fine, But Far Too ...

Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He ...

SC Refuses Urgent Listing of Plea Seeking Stay on PM Modi's Biopic Rel ...

James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Biopic ...

TikTok Responds to Recent Madras High Court Request to Ban The Video A ...

IPL 2019 | Is Kohli’s Style of Leadership the Spoke in RCB’s Wheel ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Poor attempt by Lalu to regain relevance, says Prashant Kishor after R ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.