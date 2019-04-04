App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Samsung Electronics first quarter earnings under pressure as chip prices fall

On top of this, China's slowing economic growth, the Sino-US trade war and Brexit are combining to drag down profits for makers of consumer electronics around the world.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The odds are stacked against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ahead of the release of its first-quarter earnings guidance on Friday, with memory chip prices falling and its pricey premium smartphones struggling to be profitable.

The South Korean tech giant took the exceptional step last week of issuing a pre-guidance warning that the quarter would likely miss market expectations due to falls in chip prices and slowing demand for display panels.

Samsung Electronics was forecast to post a 6.9 trillion won ($6.1 billion) operating profit for the January-March period, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate, more than 50 percent below the 15.6 trillion won recorded in the same period a year ago.

"After Samsung's rare statement about missing market expectations, I am waiting if there's an earnings shock for the first quarter and expecting difficult times for Samsung to continue into the second quarter until the fall in chip prices slows," said Kwon Sung-ryul, an analyst at DB Financial Investment.

related news

Chipmakers in particular have been hit hard by a glut in the global semiconductor industry triggered by weakening smartphone sales and falling investment from data centre companies.

On top of this, China's slowing economic growth, the Sino-US trade war and Brexit are combining to drag down profits for makers of consumer electronics around the world.

Shares in Samsung Electronics - the world's biggest maker of memory chips, smartphones and display panels - have lost 6 percent in the past 12 months, while its South Korean chipmaking rival, SK Hynix Inc, has fallen 6 percent in the same period.

Although Samsung's DRAM chip business remains its earnings engine-room with strong margins, its NAND flash memory chips are forecast to post losses as prices slump, analysts say.

NAND flash chip prices dropped 20 percent in the first quarter, their steepest fall since early 2018, and continued to slide albeit at a slower pace in the second quarter, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of tech research firm TrendForce.

Samsung is due to publish its detailed earnings later this month.

NEW SMARTPHONE BOUNCE?

Profits in Samsung's another key component business, display panels, have been hit by falling sales to large customers like Apple Inc, whose troubles in China have rippled through its global supply chain.

Apple reported a revenue drop of 26 percent in the greater China region during the quarter ending in December, as it weathers a contracting smartphone market, increasing pressure from Chinese rivals, and slowing upgrade cycles.

With its Chinese market share in the doldrums, Samsung unveiled a new line-up of smartphones earlier this year including a foldable phone, hoping to persuade consumers to upgrade from devices which already meet most of their needs.

It has said its new Galaxy flagship smartphones are selling well in China and it is confident it can reverse the recent slump in its fortunes in the world's biggest smartphone market.

But its latest flagship phone is expensive to make, weighing on profitability even as its sells faster than its predecessor, analysts say.

"Sales are not bad, but its Galaxy smartphone's profit structure isn't better because of high costs," Kwon of DB Financial Investment said.

The Galaxy is also facing stiffer competition with the unveiling in Paris last week of Chinese rival Huawei's new flagship phone, the P30 Pro.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 10:59 am

tags #Business #Companies #Samsung Electronics #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Begins: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi So ...

Premier League: Manchester City Beat Cardiff Comfortably to Hold Reign ...

Son of Ex-JD(U) Leader Abducted for Ransom in Bihar, Found Dead

SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Tomorrow; Steps, Direct Lin ...

6-yr-old Boy’s Mutilated Body Found in Gurugram After Kabaddi Fight; ...

Premier League: Hudson-Odoi Impresses As Chelsea Beat Brighton to Boos ...

Volkswagen Group to Merge All Three Passenger Car Entities in India

Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over ...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Guinness World Record by Hitting Fast ...

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI may cut rates by 25 basis points on April 4: CNBC-TV18 poll

Congress manifesto: Education, Science and Technology have long been t ...

GST postscript: The interplay between related party transactions and t ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex in red, Nifty hovers around 11,600 ahead ...

Asian shares near 8-month highs, eyes on US-China talks

Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Reuters poll

Amara Raja Batteries rises 4% after it ends 22-year partnership with J ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: As BJP faces ally IPFT in Tripura, Congress c ...

RBI Monetary Policy 2019 LIVE Updates: Central bank likely to cut repo ...

Monsoon in India to be 'below normal' this year due to moderate El Nin ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Omung Kumar on PM Narendra Modi biopic: People release films on festiv ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Facebook users' data exposed for an unknown period of time on Amazon p ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...

Robert Downey Jr may face health issues this year, predict the stars

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.