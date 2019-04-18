App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Samsung Electronics could become one of Orange's providers for French 5G licence

France's 5G telecoms frequencies auction should start later this year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Samsung Electronics could become one of Orange's providers for a possible 5G telecoms frequency in France, said Orange's head Stephane Richard on April 18.

France's 5G telecoms frequencies auction should start later this year.

France's four main telecoms operators - leader Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Altice Europe's SFR and Iliad - regularly compete in costly spectrum auctions, which allow wireless carriers to develop networks.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Samsung Electronics #world

