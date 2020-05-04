Samsung announces special offers on pre-booking of appliances

Consumer durables firm Samsung has announced special offers for pre-booking appliances. Consumers can now book their products online on the website Samsung Shop and get delivery from the nearest authorised retailers as soon as deliveries are permitted in the locality.

The offer is applicable to all Samsung products including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and smart ovens. Consumers can pre-book products on Samsung Shop till May 8, 2020, and get a cashback of up to 15 percent.

Customers can also avail no-cost EMIs with long term finance options of up to 18 months.

Right now, the delivery of appliances has been suspended till May 17.

This is an attempt by the white goods major to revive demand in the sector. Due to the coronavirus-led lockdown, customers have been unable to purchase non-essentials like appliances. Corporate actions leading to job losses and pay cuts have also added to constraints on the spending ability of salaried professionals in India.

Currently, deliveries are only permitted for essential goods in the red and orange zones while non-essential delivery through e-commerce can be done in green zones. The lockdown to prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread will be lifted on May 17.

Even in green zones, large shopping complexes and malls have been barred from opening till May 17. This means that electronic stores which are located in these retail establishments cannot open for sale till further orders from the central government.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said the company has received several enquiries in the past one month on the purchase of the company’s appliances.

“We want to ensure our consumers get the fastest delivery possible as per government regulation on the relaxation of lockdown from a Samsung authorised retailer nearest to them, without having to step out of their homes till normalcy returns,” said Pullan.

Consumers buying Samsung televisions will also get a 1+1 extended warranty on the panel. On smart ovens, consumers will get 10-year ceramic enamel warranty. Refrigerators come with a 10-year warranty on digital inverter compressor, washing machines come with 10-12 year motor warranty.

Air conditioners come with free installation offer and five-year condenser warranty, five-year PCB controller warranty and free AC gas recharge offer.