Samir Desai resigns as independent director of L&T Technology Services

Desai has decided to exit the company "due to other professional commitments", L&T Technology Services said in a regulatory filing. It also noted that the resignation came into immediate effect from August 26, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST

Samir T Desai, an independent director of L&T Technology Services, has resigned from his post, the company said in a regulatory filing on August 27.

Desai has decided to exit the company "due to other professional commitments", L&T Technology Services noted, adding that the resignation came into immediate effect from August 26, 2021.

The company, in pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, attached a confirmation from Desai on his decision to resign as the independent director.

On his decision to depart, Desai stated in the confirmation note that "there are no other material reasons other than those provided in my resignation letter."

Notably, Desai was appointed as the independent director in 2014 and was given another five-year term in 2019.

With over three decades of experience in management, Desai is considered an industry veteran.

Prior to joining the L&T group company, he worked at Motorola for over 30 years and has also served as a chief information officer at Motorola. He has also served as general manager of iDEN Networks & Devices.

Desai had obtained a post-graduate degree in electrical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He also holds a post-graduate degree in business administration from Loyola University, Chicago.
