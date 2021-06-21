Salons report better footfalls than last year amid staggered reopening

Source: Reuters

Salon chains such as Jean-Claude Biguine, Enrich Salon, and Naturals Salon and Spa are reporting better consumer demand for their services than last time as they reopen their outlets.

“The response is far better than last year’s reopening and we are servicing 40 percent more requests than June, 2020,” said Samir Srivastava, CEO, Jean-Claude Biguine India.

Jean-Claude Biguine (JCB), which has overall 20 salons in the country located out of Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune, is operating 16 of its stores which are in the high-street locations.

“The outlets in the mall are yet to be opened,” informed Srivastava.

Chennai-based Naturals Salon and Spa, is operating only 30 percent of its over 670 salons in the country. The initial response from the customers, however, said CK Kumaravel, CEO and co-founder, Naturals Salons and Spa, has been good.

“Unlike last year, we are also witnessing heightened interest from women. They were quite hesitant after the first lockdown,” he added.

Prepped up

Unable to offer their services during the lockdown months, the salon chains have been busy vaccinating their employees as they prepare for the reopening.

According to Srivastava of JCB India, the company has vaccinated all of its staff including hair and makeup professionals. Naturals Salons and Spa, however, is facing a bit of resistance from its employees and so far, has been able to vaccinate 60 percent of them.

“We are trying to educate our staff about the vaccination and have organised vaccination camps on June 24 and 25 to get them jabbed,” said CEO Kumaravel. The company had to shut 4-5 of its outlets due to the recent wave.

The companies have tied up with the hospitals, shopping malls for the vaccination drive.

Godrej Professionals, the premium hair care brand Godrej Consumer Products, had earlier this month announced its initiative to offer free jabs to 10,000 hairstylists, beauticians, and salon staff under its Suraksha Salon 2.0 programme.

At-home beauty service providers such as Urban Clap and Yes Madam have also announced free vaccination for all of their employees.

Eye on Diwali

Despite better footfalls this time around, the companies are hopeful of recovery only by Diwali, that is if a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic does not strike the country.

“We were at 80-90 percent of pre-Covid level business in January-February before the second wave hit the company. Now, we are hopeful of recovery only by festive period,” said Srivastava of JCB India.

However, in the meanwhile salon chains are ramping up their at-home services and spending on single-use products, which make their services safer. JCB has started offering DIY consultations over video calls to its customer through Zoom and WhatsApp calls.