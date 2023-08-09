SAJ Food Products aims to have Rs 5,000 crore revenues by FY29, says MD Vijay Singh

Representative Image

Kolkata-based biscuits maker SAJ Food Products with its flagship brand Bisk Farm aims to have Rs 5,000 crore revenues by FY29 when it may also look at going public, according to a top company official. The company nets almost 80 percent of its sales from the Eastern market and is also expanding its operations.

SAJ Food is building a Rs 100 crore-plant in Guwahati with a monthly production capacity of 10,000 tonnes, taking its installed capacity to 3 lakh tonnes per annum, the company's Managing Director Vijay Singh said.