SAIL to give land for pellet plant to be set up under JV with KIOCL

A pellet plant under the joint venture between KIOCL and SAIL will be established at the latter's any one of the five steel plants in the country.

In January this year, KIOCL had announced to enter into an agreement with SAIL to set up a pellet plant.

A techno-economic feasibility study is underway for consideration of setting up of a pellet plant of suitable capacity at the premises of SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) in or at any other suitable location across SAIL's integrated steel plants, according to a report by KIOCL.

However, the company did not provide any further details.

According to its website, SAIL has five integrated steel plants, namely Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha, Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand, and Durgapur Steel Plant and IISCO Steel Plant in West Bengal.