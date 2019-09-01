App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL to close two subsidiary companies

The two subsidiary companies have filed application for closure under Fast Track Exit Mode as per provisions of Section 248(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 4 (1) of the Companies (Removal of Names of the Companies from the Register of Companies) Rules, 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run steel maker Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is shutting down two of its subsidiaries located in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

"SAIL has initiated actions for closure/exit from certain JV companies as well as subsidiaries which are either non-performing or non-operational. The closure action for two subsidiary companies viz SAIL Jagdishpur Power Plant Limited and SAIL Sindri Projects Limited under Fast Track Exit Mode is in progress," the company said a report.

The two subsidiary companies have filed application for closure under Fast Track Exit Mode as per provisions of Section 248(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 4 (1) of the Companies (Removal of Names of the Companies from the Register of Companies) Rules, 2016.

Close

However, SAIL did not provide any financial details of these units.

related news

"SAIL Jagdishpur Power Plant Limited, incorporated for setting up of gas-based power plant at Jagdishpur and SAIL Sindri Projects Limited, incorporated for revival of Sindri unit of Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited have not taken off and are under closure.

"Closure of SAIL Jagdishpur Power Plant Limited and SAIL Sindri Projects Limited through Fast Track Exit Mode has been filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs," the report said.

Another SAIL subsidiary IISCO-Ujjain Pipe and Foundry Company Limited, Kolkata is already under liquidation.

SAIL also has two other subsidiaries -- SAIL Refractory Company Limited at Salem in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh Mega Steel Limited at Bhilai in Chhattisgarh.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel making company with an annual capacity of over 21 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

As on March 31, 2019, the company had borrowings of Rs 45,170 crore.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 1, 2019 11:59 am

tags #Companies #India #SAIL

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.