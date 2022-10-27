English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    SAIL crosses Rs 10,000 cr procurement mark on GeM portal

    GeM is a completely paperless, cashless and system-driven e-marketplace that enables procurement of common-use goods and services with minimal human interface.

    PTI
    October 27, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
    (Image: PTI)

    (Image: PTI)

    Steelmaker SAIL on Thursday said it has made procurement worth Rs 10,000 crore through the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) since the inception of the portal.

    The portal was launched on August 9, 2016. Presently more than 7,400 products in about 150 product categories and hiring of transport service are available on it.

    GeM is a completely paperless, cashless and system-driven e-marketplace that enables procurement of common-use goods and services with minimal human interface.

    In a statement, SAIL said, "it has become the first Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to achieve the major milestone of procurement value of Rs 10,000 through GeM since inception”.

    From Rs 2.7 crore in FY 2018-19, the total value of procurement from GeM has already crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark this fiscal, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said. SAIL did not share information with respect to items purchased through the government portal.

    Close
    The steelmaker, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country’s largest steel-making company with an annual capacity of over 20 million tonne (MT).
    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Steel Industry #SAIL Ltd
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.