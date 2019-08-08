App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SAIL chief AK Chaudhary attacked with iron rods in Delhi

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, 58, was on his way back home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle occupied by four people at around 22:30 IST.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The chairman of India's largest state-owned steel producer was assaulted by some people armed with iron rods in the national capital of New Delhi on August 7 night, the Steel Authority of India Ltd said.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, 58, was on his way back home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle occupied by four people at around 22:30 IST, the company said in a statement on August 8.

"We know this was not spontaneous," an executive at the company, who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak to media, told Reuters.

Close

SAIL did not immediately respond to further queries on the reason behind the attack, and did not elaborate on it in the statement.

related news

The company is set to announce its June quarter results on August 9.

"Steel Authority of India Limited is deeply shocked and anguished while sharing the news of murderous assault," the company said, adding that Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs.

Chaudhary's driver was unharmed. The chairman was taken to the trauma center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and has since been discharged, the company said.

SAIL added that police nabbed two of the assailants, and a complaint had been registered at the New Delhi's Hauz Khas Police Station investigating the attack. The Hauz Khas police were not immediately available for comment.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Companies #India #SAIL

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.