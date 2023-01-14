Sagar Cements declared successful resolution applicant for Andhra Cements

Sagar Cements on January 14 announced that it has been declared successful resolution applicant for Andhra Cements, a Jaypee Group cement manufacturer undergoing insolvency proceedings.

"We are now happy to inform you that we have received a communication dated 13th January, 2023 from the Resolution Professional of Andhra Cements Limited declaring us as the successful Resolution Applicant along with a Letter of Intent (LOI) issued to us for the purpose," Sagar Cements said in a regulatory filing, adding that further actions on this LOI will be taken in due course.

Looking for a buyout, Andhra Cements' lenders had last year received expressions of interest from Sagar Cements, B C Jindal's Jindal Poly Films, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd and Khandwala Finstock Pvt Ltd, according to a stock exchange filing.

Earlier in April, 2022, the Hyderabad bench of the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) had directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Andhra Cements. The tribunal had also appointed Nirav K Pujara as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the company, and declared a moratorium in respect of the company as per the provision of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

NCLT's direction came after a petition filed by Pridhvi Asset Reconstruction and Securitisation Company Ltd, claiming a default.

Andhra Cements had taken loans from several banks, including IDFC First Bank, HDFC and Karur Vysya Bank, and amounts were disbursed during the period from 2012 to 2016.

Subsequently, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited acquired the loans and underlying security interest, including all rights, title and interest therein, held by the original lenders. Later, the petitioner acquired loans to an extent of Rs 804.72 crore and underlying security interest, including all rights, title and interest held by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction and Karur Vysya Bank. Andhra Cements failed to abide by its repayment obligations, following which Pridhvi Asset Reconstruction and Securitisation Company moved the NCLT.

Moneycontrol News

