Mar 09, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sadbhav Infra wins Rs 934 cr highway project in Karnataka

The project pertains to widening of Tumkur-Shivamogga on NH 206 under National Highways Development Project phase IV.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sadbhav Infrastructure today said it has won a Rs 934 crore highway project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Karnataka.

"The company has received letter of award from NHAI for new hybrid annuity project in Karnataka," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The project pertains to widening of Tumkur-Shivamogga on NH 206 under National Highways Development Project phase IV, it said.

The construction period has been fixed for 730 days, it said.

