Sadbhav Infra emerges as lowest bidder for NHAI project in Gujarat

Sadbhav Infrastructure has been declared the lowest bidder for A Rs 1,300 crore National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) project on the Vadodra - Mumbai stretch. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nitin Patel, Director of Sadbhav Infrastructure spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

During last one and a half to two months, almost 40-45 as well as around 20 EPC bids have been called by NHAI. This is a big magnitude and there are almost around 100 projects on NHAI website available for bidding, both hybrid and EPC, he said.

Current order book of Sadbhav Infra stands at Rs 800 crore for operations and maintenance, he added.

We may try to get another two-three more projects by end of Q4 of FY18, said Patel.