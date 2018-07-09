Sachin quit Flipkart as we wanted to do different things: Binny Bansal

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal says Sachin Bansal wanted to do “different things”, and as a big investor like Walmart had acquired the firm, the time was right for him to exit. However, there was no mentioning of what “different things” led to the resignation of Sachin.

Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion in May 2018, following which Sachin announced his resignation. The reason for this step was apparently to take some time off for “personal projects”, as stated in Sachin’s Facebook post, but the real reasons have just started to pour in.

Subrata Mitra, a partner at venture capital firm Accel, was told by Binny that, "Sachin played a very crucial role in building the company. He was the CEO for most of the time, and his vision steered us to where we are. Going forward, there are different things (Sachin Bansal) wants to do and I want to do, so that's the decision we took. I think it was a good time because a major investor had come in."

As per a report by India Today, Sachin was disappointed with the events that left him on the sidelines around the time of deal with Walmart. Another report mentioned that Sachin’s relationship with Binny and the rest of the team members, including former CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, soured after 2014. In an interview, Mitra defined Binny as the “backend guy” and Sachin as the “vision” of the company.

Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal started Flipkart in 2007 in Bengaluru, India. Post the announcement of the deal in May 2018, Sachin is approximated to take $1 billion after selling his 5.5 percent stake.