Sa-Dhan proposes Rs 2 lakh income limit for both rural, urban households under MFI regulations

Reserve Bank of India

Sa-Dhan, one of the leading industry associations of microlenders, has recommended to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep the income limit of both rural and urban households at Rs 2 lakh per annum to be identified as microfinance customers. It also called for bringing all microfinance institutions (MFIs) under microfinance regulations among other things.

At present, the income limit is Rs 2 lakh for urban customers and Rs 1.25 lakh for rural. The industry lobby made these recommendations in its feedback to the central bank on the Consultative Document on Regulation of Microfinance.

Bringing all MFIs, irrespective of legal form or size of operations, in the ambit of microfinance regulations, the inclusion of loans under SHG-Bank Linkage and co-operatives under the definition of microfinance, linking income limits with inflation, so that it can be revised regularly were the other suggestions, Sa-Dhan said in a statement.

Sa-Dhan also favours using the ration card to identify a household, as is the case with migrant labour. "While they won’t be living together and using the common kitchen, which was the proposed definition for household as per the RBI document, they contribute in the household income. Therefore, exclusion of these members will give an improper household income assessment,” Sa-Dhan said.

Around 19 percent of the rural population and 33 percent of the urban population do not possess any ration card, the industry lobby said.

Related stories MFI Industry mulls creation of a benchmark to assess household income, indebtedness of borrowers

"In case ration card is not available, Aadhar should be allowed as identification for such cases. This is required as MFIs may be allowed the discretion to come to conclusions on what is a family (in the absence of a ration card)," Sd-Dhan said.

RBI consultative paper

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 14 released a consultative document on uniform regulation for companies engaged in microfinance business. The document aims at harmonising the regulatory frameworks for various regulated lenders in the microfinance space, the central bank said.

Key proposals include a common definition of microfinance loans for all regulated entities, capping the outflow on account of repayment of loan obligations of a household to a percentage of the household income, a Board approved policy for household income assessment and no pre-payment penalty or requirement of collateral along with greater flexibility of repayment frequency for all microfinance loans

The proposals include alignment of pricing guidelines for NBFC-MFIs with guidelines for NBFCs, introduction of a standard simplified fact sheet on pricing of microfinance loans for better transparency, and display of minimum and maximum and average interest rates charged on microfinance loans on the websites of regulated entities, the RBI said.

Comments could be sent by July 31, 2021.