    S N Subrahmanyan appointed L&T Finance Holdings's new Director & Chairperson

    Subrahmanyan takes over as the new Director from Shailesh Haribhakti who served as the Chairperson on the Board of LTFH from June 1, 2017.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Board of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) on February 28 approved the appointment of S N Subrahmanyan as the Director and Chairperson of the Board. His appointment will be effective from Monday itself, the firm said in a statement.

    Subrahmanyan takes over as the new Director from Shailesh Haribhakti who served as the Chairperson on the Board from June 1, 2017. Haribhakti will continue as a Board member of LTFH.

    ALSO READ: Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as SEBI chairperson

    "LTFH is transitioning itself into a tech-enabled NBFC with retailisation at its core. I am happy to be a part of this journey and look forward to meaningfully contribute in the coming years. An able leader like Mr. Subrahmanyan will add momentum to this growth story," Haribhakti said on Subrahmanyan's appointment.

    The firm opines the inclusion of Subrahmanyan will provide leadership to LTFH’s Board as the Company continues to deliver on its stated objective of retailisation.

    "I am happy to be a part of the Board of LTFH and look forward to working with the leadership team as the Company embarks on a new journey towards Vision 2026. Given the thrust being provided by L&T Group for the services businesses in its overall portfolio, growth of L&T Financial Services is an important component of the Group’s Lakshya 2026 Strategic Plans.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #L&T Finance Holding. #S N Subrahmanyan #Shailesh Haribhakti
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 06:46 pm

