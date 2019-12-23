Rusan Pharma sets sight on becoming an end-to-end player in opioid drugs

Rusan Pharma, the drug maker that specialises in narcotics and psychotropic drugs, is planning to become an end-to-end value chain company in controlled substances

Rusan has set an ambitious target of clocking sales worth Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years.

The Mumbai-based company wants to be involved right from cultivation of poppy to extraction of opium-based alkaloids for making drugs and also plans to set-up clinics for treating de-addiction.

Opium production

Rusan was one of the two companies to be awarded a licence by the Indian government for the trial cultivation of poppy and extraction of opium from it through a new technology that improves the crop yield and efficient extraction of alkaloids.

In October 2017, an area of two hectares was allocated to Rusan Pharma and Embio in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The government currently allows limited cultivation of poppy in notified tracts in these three states under tight controls for medical and scientific purposes.

The government is taking steps to privatise opium cultivation, in order to increase opium production and modernise the British old opium alkaloid extraction process. Along with domestic consumption for medications and scientific purposes, the government also intends to make India into an export hub for opioids. For instance, the palliative care coverage of morphine is just 1 percent.

India is one of the few countries that grows opium legally and produces opium gum. The produce is taken to Government Opium and Alkaloid Works (GOAW) in Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) and Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), where opium is dried for export and alkaloids are extracted to be sold to pharmaceutical companies.

Pharmaceutical companies such as Rusan process the alkaloids such as morphine, codeine, oripavine and thebaine into drugs to treat addiction from alchohol and medicines to treat extreme pain.

"What they have given us is a two-year trial cultivation license to be able to legally cultivate in any of the three states by contracting farmers and then do the extraction of the four alkaloids. With the two-year time period over, we have developed technologies and have submitted the data. Soon, we will present a final report of our findings to the Ministry of Finance," Kunal Saxena, Managing Director, Rusan Pharma, told Moneycontrol.

Saxena said that the government wants industry to develop technology that enables to extract many alkaloids in opium. He said there are about more than 14 plus alkaloids that have medicinal use.

Vertical integration

"If they accept our results and find it considerable and important, they will hopefully give licence for a period of 24 years for a pharma company, which we hope we could get one. We estimate the would allow to cultivate in about 8000 to 11,000 actors in these three states, so then we become one of the few companies or if not only company in India to be integrated right from the crop to the bupronophine patch and to the patient through our Navi Care (out-patient de-addiction centres).

Rusan expects to end FY20 with sales of Rs 300 crore. The company is hoping to double the sales in next 2-3 years with the help of filings in high-regulated markets like Europe and Canada, scale-up of apomorphine hydrochloride injection for Parkinson's Disease, launch of over-the-counter nutraceuticals, and Navi Care OPD de-addiction centres.

The company currently gets 50 percent of revenues from exports, and remaining from domestic market. It makes about three-fourths of revenue from sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and the remaining from formulations.

Rusan was founded by scientist-turned-entrepreneur Navin Saxena in 1994. Saxena was earlier head of research and development at Unichem Laboratories.