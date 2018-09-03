Rupee Co-operative Bank to remain under directions till November 30: RBI

Pune-based Rupee Co-operative Bank has been granted further extension till November 30 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which had put the troubled lender under 'directions'.

The bank was put under directions by the banking regulator over its deteriorating financial health in February 2013. When under directions, the bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves.

“The Reserve Bank of India (via an August 28 directive) has extended directions issued to Rupee Co-operative Bank for a further period of three months from September 1 to November 30, subject to review,” it said in a statement.

As per Rupee Co-Operative Bank's website, the lender has 40 offices/branches across Maharashtra, including its headquarters in Pune.

The bank's financial position improved as on February 28, 2017, showing a marginal reduction in loss to Rs 687 crore from Rs 698 crore as on March-end 2016.

Deposits and advances declined to Rs 1,367.3 crore and Rs 400 crore as on February-end last year from Rs 1,490 crore and Rs 508 crore a year ago, respectively. Recoveries of bad loans also doubled to Rs 125 crore.

“Due to the increasing level of non-performing assets (NPA) and distressed condition in the banking industry, efforts for a solution through merger with other banks could not succeed. The board of administrators (BoA) do not expect any such proposal (for merger) in the near future,” the bank’s present board headed by Sudhir Pandit said in a statement last week.

Due to overall improvement in the bank's functioning, the Board of Administrators (BoA) considers revival of the bank as a viable option for protecting the interest of depositors, it added.

The management said it will now focus on its revival. Till the recent past, bank officials had held that the recovery will be a herculean task and merger was the only way out.

The directions were originally imposed from February 22 to August 21, 2013 and were extended on eight occasions for a period of six months each and five occasions for three months each. The last extension was for a period of three months from June 1 to August 31.

The management said its depositors and employees need to exercise restraint. Over lakhs of depositors have their money struck in the bank since February 2013, except in few select cases.

“The issue of directions by RBI should not, per se, be construed as cancellation of its banking license by the banking regulator. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves. RBI may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances,” the statement added.