Ruchi Soya takes over biscuits, noodles units from Patanjali Ayurved ahead of IPO listing

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on June 15 announced that it has taken over businesses like biscuits and noodles units owned by its promoters -- Patanjali Ayurved Limited, reported Business Standard.

The firm revealed that it had taken over those businesses owned by its promoters in May and June this year.

"The business transfer on a slump sale basis of biscuits, cookies, rusk and other associated bakery product business from one of our Promoter i.e. Patanjali Natural Biscuits Private Limited may have regulatory implications and there can be no assurance as to the timing and amount of any returns or benefit that our company may receive from our recent acquisition through assignment of noodles and breakfast cereals business," Business Standard reported Ruchi Soya as saying.

Ruchi Soya said that under the terms of the agreements to sale dated May 24, 2021, their firm is required to make a balance payment of 75 percent of purchase consideration within three months from execution of the agreement for sale.

"Pursuant to the assignment agreement, certain contract manufacturing agreements for purpose of manufacturing noodles and breakfast cereals have been assigned with effect from June 7, 2021," it said.

"We may not be able to identify all the risks, liabilities, and challenges in relation to our acquisition of noodles and breakfast cereal business and/or demands on management related to the increase in our size after an acquisition. We may not ultimately strengthen our competitive position or achieve our goals, including increase in revenue, and such acquisition we complete could be viewed negatively by our customers, investors and industry analysts. Further, we might not achieve our expected return on investment," the firm added.

Currently, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Yogakshem Sansthan, Patanjali Parivahan Private Limited and Patanjali Gramudyog Nayas hold 98.87 percent of Ruchi Soya's pre-issue paid-up capital.

With Ruchi filing a draft document with Sebi to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) for raising up to Rs 4,300 crore, possibilities are high that it would be able to manage to bring down promoters' stake to 75 percent from the current 98.87 percent.

Ruchi Soya's market capitalisation has touched Rs 37,000 crore due to low liquidity in the shares after Patanjali took over the company in 2019 through an insolvency process for Rs 4,350 crore.

On Tuesday, its shares were traded at Rs 1250.05 a share. Reports are that the promoters are likely to dilute their stake by 9 percent in the company. However, the firm said that promoter entities have pledged their shares in Ruchi Soya to a consortium of banks including State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank), Indian Bank (erstwhile Allahabad Bank) and Punjab National Bank.