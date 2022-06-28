Ruchi Soya Industries changes name to Patanjali Foods

Edible oil manufacturing company Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd has changed its name to Patanjali Foods Ltd, effective June 24.

Ruchi Soya was purchased by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved for Rs 4,350 crore through an insolvency process in 2019.

Ruchi Soya to be named Patanjali Foods after acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved’s food business

Ruchi Soya has "received an e-mail dated June 27, 2022, from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs mentioning that a fresh 'Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name', was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai", Ruchi Soya said in a regulatory filing.

Accordingly, the name of the company stands changed, it stated.

Recently Patanjali Ayurved sold its food retail business to group company Ruchi Soya Industries for Rs 690 crore as part of its goal to concentrate on non-food, traditional medicine and wellness business.

Under names including Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela, Ruchi Star, and Ruchi Sunlight, Ruchi Soya sells its products. It also engages in the production of renewable wind energy.

(With Inputs from PTI)