RSH Global eyes Rs 100 crore GMV from e-commerce in next two years

Personal care products maker RSH Global, known for brands such as Joy, X-Men and Karis, is targeting Rs 100 crore from e-commerce channels, a major shift for a company that clocked only Rs 10 lakh in gross merchandise value (GMV) from online sales before the pandemic.

“We were negligent of the channel earlier given the high costs associated with delivery but the pandemic taught us a lot of lessons,” said Sunil Agarwal, chairman of RSH Global.

The Kolkata-based company finetuned its e-commerce strategy after the first wave of COVID-19 gripped the country last year and launched about 25 products especially for e-commerce between December 2020 and April 2021.

“Now, on average, e-commerce contributes about Rs 2 crore to my monthly GMV of around Rs 45 crore, which is 4.5 percent,” Agarwal said.

RSH Global, which is positioned in the mass segment offline, has placed its e-commerce products in the higher mid-premium segment. The company has entered several new categories as it tries to tap online buyers.

According to Agarwal, the company now offers products such as facial toners, body gels and massage oils online. Though its mainstay products such as face washes have been launched for e-commerce, it is a more differentiated range.

“We launched five facewashes in one go for e-commerce, but these are differentiated products with minerals, pH 5.5, which are not in our general trade and modern trade portfolio,” Agarwal said.

These products are priced 35-40 percent higher than its offline range. It offers 150 ml of facewash for Rs 225. Agarwal claims these prices are much higher than those of direct-to-consumer brands.

RSH Global has also introduced some of these products in about 10,000 top general trade and standalone modern trade outlets. The company plans to launch about 30-35 more products for the marketplaces in the next two years as it eyes higher sales from e-commerce.

In the next two years, the company plans to double its yearly turnover to Rs 1,000 crore, of which 10 percent, or Rs 100 crore, will be from e-commerce.

While its focus so far has been on north India, RSH Global has been expanding to the east and the west, having added 15,000-20,000 retail outlets in West Bengal and Maharashtra in the past two years