you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

RPP Infra Projects acquire orders worth Rs 252.9 crore

RPP Infra said its order book at the end of first half of this fiscal stood at Rs 1,500 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.

RPP Infra Projects on January 30 said it has received three new orders worth Rs 252.9 crore in the domestic market.

"The company has secured an order worth Rs 194.7 crore from the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation for construction of 12 elevated service reservoirs. The project is expected to be completed within 36 months," RPP Infra Projects said in a regulatory filing.

RPP Infra said it has also received a letter of intent (LoI) from state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) worth Rs 40.2 crore in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, for the fabrication and erection of structural steel for their power house, to be completed within 24 months.

The company said the third order is a letter of acceptance (LoA) for its bid to build a storm water drain for the Thoothukudi Smart City in Tamil Nadu, worth Rs 18 crore.

RPP Infra said its order book at the end of first half of this fiscal stood at Rs 1,500 crore.

Shares of RPP Infra were trading 2.05 per cent higher at Rs 119.50 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Market news #RPP Infra Projects

