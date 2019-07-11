RPower recasts Rs 2,430 crore loan for Samalkot project

Reliance Power said on July 11 that the Rs 2,430-crore loan for its Samalkot project has been restructured and its maturity has been extended to June 2022.

"Reliance Power's Samalkot project successfully recasts Rs 2,430-crore (USD 347 million) loan from US-EXIM...amortising repayment schedule converted into bullet repayments...extended final loan maturity to June 2022...ultra-low interest rate of only 2.65 percent per annum," Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

Reliance Power is in advance stages of development of Bangladesh project and relocating Samalkot modules in Andhra Pradesh to Bangladesh, according to the statement.

The company is a private sector power generation and coal resources company.