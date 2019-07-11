App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

RPower recasts Rs 2,430 crore loan for Samalkot project

Reliance Power is in advance stages of development of Bangladesh project and relocating Samalkot modules in Andhra Pradesh to Bangladesh, according to the statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Power said on July 11 that the Rs 2,430-crore loan for its Samalkot project has been restructured and its maturity has been extended to June 2022.

"Reliance Power's Samalkot project successfully recasts Rs 2,430-crore (USD 347 million) loan from US-EXIM...amortising repayment schedule converted into bullet repayments...extended final loan maturity to June 2022...ultra-low interest rate of only 2.65 percent per annum," Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

Reliance Power is in advance stages of development of Bangladesh project and relocating Samalkot modules in Andhra Pradesh to Bangladesh, according to the statement.

Close
The company is a private sector power generation and coal resources company.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Reliance Power #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.