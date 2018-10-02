App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield's Oragadum plant operational from Sep 29: Eicher Motors

A part of workforce at the plant was not reporting for duty since September 24

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eicher Motors Tuesday said Royal Enfield's manufacturing facility at Oragadam, Chennai resumed operations from September 29 and it expects to reach regular level of production in a phased manner. A part of workforce at the plant was not reporting for duty since September 24.

"We expect to reach regular levels of production in a phased manner. Our manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal continues to operate and deliver to its full capacity," Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Royal Enfield is a part of Eicher Motors.

The company said it has not terminated anyone in the wake of recent developments at the Oragadam plant.

It added that salary revisions at Royal Enfield plants are done annually.

"The last annual salary revision was done in April 2018, and the next revision is due in April 2019," the company said.

The company is in a dialogue with its plant-based forums to amicably resolve all concerns, it added.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #Business #Eicher Motors #Royal Enfield

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.