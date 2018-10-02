Royal Enfield's Oragadum plant operational from Sep 29: Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors Tuesday said Royal Enfield's manufacturing facility at Oragadam, Chennai resumed operations from September 29 and it expects to reach regular level of production in a phased manner. A part of workforce at the plant was not reporting for duty since September 24.

"We expect to reach regular levels of production in a phased manner. Our manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal continues to operate and deliver to its full capacity," Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Royal Enfield is a part of Eicher Motors.

The company said it has not terminated anyone in the wake of recent developments at the Oragadam plant.

It added that salary revisions at Royal Enfield plants are done annually.

"The last annual salary revision was done in April 2018, and the next revision is due in April 2019," the company said.

The company is in a dialogue with its plant-based forums to amicably resolve all concerns, it added.