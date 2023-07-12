Royal Enfield to roll out 2-3 motorcycles in next 5 months

Royal Enfield

Premium motorcycle brand Royal Enfield is set to launch 2-3 models in the next five months, sources told CNBC TV-18 on July 12.

According to the sources, Royal Enfield may launch the new 350cc Bullet Platform very soon.

The new Royal Enfield 450cc Himalayan is likely to be launched in the next three months, while the Himalayan 411 and Scram 411 sales will continue, they said.

The market capitalisation of Royal Enfield's parent company Eicher Motors had eroded by Rs 11,300 crore last week as investors feared Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto would eat into the company's moat.

Over the past few days, the premium bike market has heated up with new models threatening to eat into Royal Enfield's 90 percent market share. On July 3, Hero and Harley Davidson launched the Harley Davidson X440, which comes with a 440cc engine. The bike’s starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh comes at a 15 percent premium to the Royal Enfield's Classic 350cc and Meteor 350cc.

On July 5, Triumph launched the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The Speed 400, a street naked motorcycle that takes styling inspiration from the bigger Street Twin 900, has been priced at an aggressive Rs 2.33 lakh. The models are in partnership with Bajaj Auto.

Shares of Eicher Motors traded 1 percent higher at Rs 3,283.35intraday on July 12.