you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield sales down 16.5% at 62,371 units in May

The company had sold 74,697 units in the same month last year, it said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on June 1 posted sales of 62,371 motorcycles in May, registering a decline of 16.5 percent.

The company had sold 74,697 units in the same month last year, it said in a BSE filing.

Domestic sales stood at 60,211 units in May, as compared with 72,510 units in the same period last year, registering a decline of 17 per cent.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 08:25 pm

