Royal Enfield reports 9% rise in total sales to 44,038 units for July

Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield posted 6 percent rise in domestic sales to 65,114 units during February as compared to 61,188 units sold in February last year. Exports of the company grew by 94 percent to 4,545 in the same month. (Image: Royal Enfield)

Two-wheeler market Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a nine per cent rise in total sales to 44,038 units for July.

The company had sold 40,334 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 39,290 units last month, a growth of 4 per cent as against 37,925 in July 2020, it added.Exports grew 97 per cent last month to 4,748 units as compared with 2,409 units in the year-ago month, the company said.