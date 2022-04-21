Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is now available in new colours. Check details

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is now being made available in new colours with RE Meteor 350 Fireball variant getting two new hues - blue and matt green. Additionally, supernova red is now available for top variants of Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched in November 2020 India at Rs 1.76 lakh for Fireball, Rs 1.81 lakh for Stellar and Rs 1.90 lakh for Supernova, (ex-showroom prices, Chennai). After several price revisions, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball now costs Rs 2.06 lakh, the Stellar variant sells for Rs 2.12 lakh and the Supernova costs Rs 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom prices, Chennai).

With the introduction of the new colours, the company is confident of the motorcycle continuing its solid performance in the Indian market.

Speaking about the colours, B Govindarajan, executive director of Royal Enfield, said: “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground-up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India, and has been making rapid in-roads into the global markets as well.”

RE Meteor 350 sources power from 349cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.2 hp at 6,100rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is air-cooled.