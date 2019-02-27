App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield employees call off strike at Tamil Nadu's Oragadam plant

The employees went on strike from February 9, seeking wage revision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The over two-week long strike by a section of employees of Royal Enfield factory at Oragadam has been called off and normal manufacturing operations resumed, the company said on February 27.

"The entire workforce at Royal Enfield's Oragadam, Chennai facility is reporting to work effective February 23 leading to resumption of normal manufacturing operations", it said in a notification to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The employees went on strike from February 9, seeking wage revision.

Royal Enfield informed BSE that the demands by the workmen were considered unreasonable by the management but stated that it remained "deeply committed to the welfare of its workforce across all levels".

The company said the factory was now fully operational..
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 06:15 pm

