Rourkela Steel Plant registers new record in steel ladle life

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has registered a new record in steel ladle life in steel melting shop-II department, a company statement said.

The ladle life is not only highest in public sector steel behemoth SAIL, of which RSP is a unit, but also the best ever life achieved in India with Magnesia Carbon Bricks, said the RSP statement.

The plant scripted this record by clocking the highest ever steel ladle life of 192 heats in a single campaign surpassing the earlier best steel ladle life of 191 heats achieved in May 2019. The ladle was taken down for relining on October 11, it said.

The significant achievement was made possible because of the dedicated and coordinated efforts of Refractory Engineering (Services) and Steel Melting Shop-II (Operation).

Notably, the steel ladle was due for slag zone repair on September 16, 2019 at 152 life. After inspection of the steel ladle by the refractory department it was observed that the metal zone condition of the ladle was in good shape and the metal zone leftover thickness was found to be in excess of 130 millimetres, it said.

Considering the potential of the ladle, the team refractory engineering decided to continue the ladle in service with slag-zone repair. The ladle had a guaranteed life of 120 heats, the release said.

The refractory collective carried out the slag zone repairs and monitored the ladle with utmost care to achieve the record lining life of the Steel ladle.