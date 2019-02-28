App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rolls-Royce withdraws from mid-market race, hikes Trent charges

Boeing has proposed launching a new mid-sized jetliner to fill a gap between the narrow and wide-body aircraft.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rolls-Royce said it had withdrawn from a competition to power Boeing's planned mid-market aircraft because it could not meet the timetable, as costs related to its Trent 1000 engine resulted in a full-year operating loss of 1.16 billion pounds.

Boeing has proposed launching a new mid-sized jetliner to fill a gap between the narrow and wide-body aircraft.

"We are unable to commit to the proposed timetable to ensure we have a sufficiently mature product which supports Boeing's ambition for the aircraft," Rolls-Royce said.

The aerospace engineer also said on February 28 it had increased the charge it had taken on fixing Trent 1000 problems to 790 million pounds from 554 million pounds at the half year.

Chief Executive Warren East said the company had made solid progress despite the challenges it faced on Trent 1000 in-service issues.

"We identified and are implementing the fixes to improve the health of the Trent 1000 fleet," he said.

The company reported a doubling in group underlying operating profit to 616 million pounds and said it was targeting free cash flow of at least 1 billion pounds by 2020.

($1 = 0.7524 pounds)
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 01:07 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Rolls-Royce #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.