you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rolls-Royce agrees $5.83 billion pension deal with insurer L&G

The deal covers the transfer of assets and liabilities relating to around 33,000 pensioners who are members of the Rolls-Royce UK Pension Fund.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Rolls-Royce said on June 6 its pension scheme had agreed to transfer 4.6 billion pounds ($5.83 billion) of assets to Legal & General in Britain's largest ever pension risk transfer deal.

The deal covers the transfer of assets and liabilities relating to around 33,000 pensioners who are members of the Rolls-Royce UK Pension Fund it said in a statement and would see Rolls-Royce pay a cash contribution of around 30 million pounds.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Companies #Rolls-Royce #world

