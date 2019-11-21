App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Roche gets DCGI nod to sell drug for small cell lung cancer

"Atezolizumab is the first cancer immunotherapy to receive an approval in India for the first line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) when given in combination with chemotherapy," Roche India said.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla

Roche India on November 21 said it has launched Atezolizumab in India, following approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

Atezolizumab is sold under brand name Tecentriq globally and clocked sales of $802 million in the first half of 2019.

The cancer immunotherapy harnesses the person's immune system to combat cancer more effectively for better patient outcomes.

related news

Clinical study has shown significant improvement in the survival outcomes in the patients compared to the available chemotherapy options.

In Phase III Mpower133 study, the drug has significantly improved Overall Survival (OS) and Progression-free survival (PFS) for the first time in over 20 years for patients with Extensive-stage Small cell lung cancer.

Lung cancer is one of the leading cause of cancer deaths in India. Each year around 63,000 people die as a result of the disease.

Lung cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) and SCLC, with SCLC accounting for approximately 15 percent of all lung cancer cases, with the majority of patients (70%) diagnosed in the "extensive stage", often leading to poor prognosis.

“Roche is committed to bring to India all the innovations being developed in its pipeline, to benefit patients.” said Lara Bezerra, Chief Purpose Officer (Managing Director), Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The drug in India was previously been approved for other two types of cancers: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Urothelial Carcinoma, a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 05:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Health

