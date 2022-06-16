English
    RITES bags order worth Rs 365 Crore from Container Corporation of India

    Container Corporation of India Ltd has awarded RITES Ltd a contract worth Rs 364.56 crore, the railway consultancy business announced on Thursday.

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image: Shutterstock)

    Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 364.56 crore from Container Corporation of India Ltd. The order pertains to operation and maintenance of shunting locomotives for 10 years.

    "RITES…secured a business for operation and maintenance of…shunting locomotives for the period of 10 years from Container Corporation of India Ltd for Rs 364.56 crore," the railways' consultancy firm said in a regulatory filing.

    RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector having diversified services and geographical reach.

    CONCOR (Container Corporation of India Ltd.) was established in March 1988 under the Companies Act and began operations in November 1989, taking over the Indian Railways' existing network of 7 ICDs.

    CONCOR has the largest network of ICDs/CFSs in India, with 61 ICDs/CFSs (59 terminals and 2 strategic tie-ups). Its services have extended to include port management, air cargo complexes, and cold-chain establishment, in addition to providing interior rail transportation for containers.

    first published: Jun 16, 2022 11:17 pm
