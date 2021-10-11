business Riteish & Genelia hope to replicate Beyond Meat’s success with their startup Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have launched their start-up -- Imagine Meats, a plant-based meat brand. The duo is hopeful of replicating the success of global brands such as Beyond Meat in the India market with the launch of desi cuisines such as Biryani and Keema among others. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, they talked about the expansion plans of their startup and their take on unicorns in the industry.