Rising shipments to US help Indian pharma exports rebound in H1FY19

Indian pharmaceutical exports grew 12.2 percent to $10.8 billion year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of FY19, riding on generic drug launches, easing of pricing pressure in the key US market and improved regulatory compliance at Indian drug factories.

In the first half of FY19 shipments to the US rose 10.3 percent to $3.2 billion, while exports to other countries grew 13 percent to $7.6 billion.

India pharmaceutical exports had remained flat at $17.3 billion in FY18, as shipments to the US declined 8 percent to $5.1 billion, on account of steep price erosion of generic drugs and regulatory issues at India plants.

The bounceback of pharmaceutical exports comes as music to the government at a time when it's trying to increase exports to bridge the widening current account deficit. Pharmaceutical shipments are among top five export items from India.

Typically, India earns about one-third of its export revenues from the US, and one-fifth each from Europe, Asia and Africa and one-tenth from LatAm region.

However, the share of exports to the US contracted to 29.6 percent in FY18, while exports to other countries rose almost 9 percent.

"If this growth momentum sustains, the $20 billion export target set by the government by FY20 is well within the reach," said an official at Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), under Minister of Commerce.

Care Ratings expects the exports to increase by 8.5 -9.5 percent YoY during FY19.

"We expect the moderation in price erosion environment to continue and the upward trend in outbound shipments to persist in the remaining months of FY19," said Care Ratings in their recent sector report.

"Moreover, it is likely that the Indian pharma companies will focus on the development of specialty medicines or complex generics to augment their portfolio which will help increase the Indian companies to gain share in world exports," the report added.

Higher ANDA approvals

One of the reasons is the higher number of abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals. The USFDA under Commissioner Scott Gotlieb has increased the speed of the approval process, as it wants more generic competition in the US market to make prescription drugs more affordable to patients and reduce government spending.

According to Care Rating, the ANDA approval rate for the top 5 Indian pharma companies increased to 67.9 percent for H1FY19 compared to 65.5 percent for H1FY18 and 65% for H1FY17.

In addition to this, the number of approvals received by these top companies during H1FY19 stood at 130 compared to 92 ANDA approvals received during H1FY18.