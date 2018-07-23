App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rishi Srivastava to be new MD & CEO of Tata AIA Life

He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services sector

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata AIA Life Monday announced the appointment of Rishi Srivastava as the new Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director starting August 1, 2018, subject to regulatory approval.

Srivastava will take over from current Chief Executive Officer Naveen Tahilyani who takes over as Chief Executive Officer, Group Partnership Distribution, AIA Group, Hong Kong.

Srivastava is currently Chief of Proprietary Channels, Product, Marketing & Corporate Communication at Tata AIA. He has more than twenty years’ experience in finance and insurance. He was previously Chief Agency Officer at ICICI Prudential, before moving to ICICI Bank as General Manager, and then on to AXA as Director of the Agency business in Jakarta.  He joined Tata AIA in 2016.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 07:37 pm

