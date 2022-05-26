Rise in inflation impacts Zee's ad revenue; firm expects 8-10% growth in coming quarters

Zee reported FY22 domestic ad revenues at Rs 4,195.2 crore, up by 18 percent.

The rise in inflation is impacting TV ad revenues with advertisers cutting down marketing spends. Media company Zee Entertainment which posted its Q4 FY22 results on May 26 also felt the impact of inflationary pressure on its advertising business.

The impact of an increase in inflation is seen in one of the most important categories for the TV industry - FMCG.

"Ad revenue for the year grew by 17.3 percent but on a quarter-on-quarter basis, we are flat because we have seen some softer performance in key markets. If you see the trend now at this point of time there is a sharp rise in inflation and macro-economic and geopolitical factors are affecting ad spends by FMCG clients," Rohit Gupta, chief financial officer, Zee Entertainment, told Moneycontrol.

He said that while other categories are performing fairly well, FMCG contributes a large part, almost 60 percent to overall ad revenue. "So, if there is an impact on marketing spends of FMCG (advertisers) then there will be an overall impact on ad revenue for the industry."

Zee reported FY22 domestic ad revenues at Rs 4,195.2 crore, up by 18 percent. In the nine months of FY22, its advertising revenue grew to Rs 3,276.7 crore from Rs 2,625.8 crore during the same period in FY21.

In the coming quarters, Gupta expects ad revenue to grow by single or double-digits.

"In Q4, we had higher ad revenue versus FY20 (pre-pandemic), and on a full yearly basis, we are close to FY20 levels. But there are macro and geopolitical factors that have impacted ad revenue growth for us and the sector at large. We are hoping that these headwinds will stabilise in a couple of quarters and overall ad revenue growth that we are expecting is 8-10 percent," said Gupta.

He further noted that there will be an increase in ad rates and pricing which will help in taking ad revenue up once the headwinds stabalise.

Due to Tamil and Marathi markets seeing a slow performance in Q4 FY22, Zee saw its network share drop from 17.3 percent in Q3 FY22 to 17.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last financial year. Zee had recorded the highest network share at 19 percent in Q2 FY21.

"We lost 20 bps in Q4. Now, we are focused on these markets (Tamil and Marathi). Good content coming in Marathi, Tamil and also in markets where we are strong like Bangla, Kannada, and Hindi GEC (general entertainment channel)."

On the movies and digital front, the company saw strong performance. Streaming platform ZEE5's revenue grew to Rs 161.4 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 145.9 crore in the third quarter.

"ZEE5 reported 44 percent growth in monthly active users (MAUs) revenue grew by 31 percent (year-on-year). We will continue to invest in shows. Last year we had 64 shows out of which 13 were originals and a similar number of shows will be (launched) in FY23 as well," said Gupta.

The company has a strong content pipeline for the movie business as well.

"We have a slate of 20-25 movie releases in FY23. From the current success of movies like The Kashmir Files and Valimai, if the trend continues it will contribute to our topline and bottomline. Now we have taken a conscious decision to scale up our movie business," Gupta added.

He said that in terms of movie releases, things have gone to pre-COVID levels and that there could be more offerings this financial year versus pre-pandemic times.

"Reopening of cinema was the biggest green shoot for us," said Gupta.

Along with the company's performance in the last financial year, the CFO also shared about Zee's recent announcement of signing the long-term global media rights contract with UAE’s T20 League.

"For UAE T20 League, we will leverage the OTT space. We have seen the success of IPL (Indian Premier League) and the success of this will help us as well," said Gupta.





