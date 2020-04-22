RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

For many years, the much discussed topic in Indian aviation was income from “Sale and Leaseback”, popularly known as SLB. In 2010, when Kingfisher was on a downward spiral and faced engine issues, two things were talked about – the Power By the Hour (PBH) agreement of IndiGo which operated the same type of engines and the income from SLB aiding IndiGo with profitability, in addition to the single fleet model of the airline.

Years later, as the lockdown gets extended and airlines are finding ways to cut costs amidst the grounding, the SLB model is coming back into focus – this time for its disadvantages. All major airlines in India, except national carrier Air India have placed large orders with Airbus and Boeing and going forward could see a change in the way business is done.

How do airlines induct planes?

Buying an airplane is one of the most complex negotiations. Nothing comes on a platter, costs change based on what the airline opts for and one cannot buy it off the shelf. Airlines are known to get heavy discounts over the list prices and there could be more freebies involved if an airline decides to switch aircraft type from Airbus to Boeing or vice versa.

However, buying as many aircraft is a huge financial undertaking for the airlines and the nature of the business at world level in general and India in particular being run on wafer thin margins, no airline has millions of cash lying around to go plane shopping! Airlines can buy, lease or have a sale and leaseback.

When it comes to buying, airlines have to pay a certain percentage of the order as Pre-Delivery Payment (PDP) with the money being paid in tranches, giving the airline enough time to arrange for funds. An outright purchase would mean the aircraft sits as an asset on the balance sheet for the airline.

When it comes to leasing, an airline can lease a plane from either the leasing company which has placed an order or have a sale and leaseback arrangement with a leasing company. This involves the airline negotiating and placing an order for planes with the manufacturer and initiating an SLB transaction closer to delivery. This is known as a dry lease – which includes the aircraft minus the ownership of the aircraft. Sometimes, airlines opt for wet lease or Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI).

A dry lease or operating lease gives an airline the right to use the aircraft for the lease period and return the plane to the lessor when the lease expires. In simple terms, this is like having the aircraft on a monthly rental for a pre-agreed period of time.

The decision on lease v/s buy is typically taken based on the financial position of the airline, ability to make money from SLB and duration for which the airline intends to keep the aircraft in its fleet.

The cost today and impact on airlines due to grounding

Pre COVID-19, an airline was typically earning between $2-8 million for SLB transactions for a brand new A320neo aircraft. The A320neo would have a lease rental between $325,000-400,000 per month, according to industry veterans.

As demand drops worldwide, airlines will look to reduce capacity across the board. This would mean saying no to renewal of leases, early termination of some leases, deferring deliveries amongst others. With the mismatch between supply and demand, lease rentals would crash and so would the earnings from sale and leaseback.

On the other hand, since the majority of the fleet is leased for airlines in India, they are paying a monthly rental irrespective of the aircraft being grounded. While there could be options for force majeure in the contract and airlines and lessors would discuss lowering the rentals of a waiver for a certain period, had the airline owned the aircraft, the outgo would have been zero.

At the end of December, which IndiGo closed with 257 aircraft in its fleet, the airline had 29 Owned/Finance leased aircraft while 228 were operating leases. The number of owned/operating leases was the same in December 2018 as well.

Compare that to RyanAir which has less than 40 aircraft leased while the rest of its 400+ fleet is being owned or under finance lease mode. Lufthansa, which operates most types of wide body aircraft (B747-400, B747-8i, A380, A340, A350), has 93 percent of its wide body fleet as owned. Ao when the airline grounded most of its aircraft in early April, it was not going to pay a monthly rental for this period.

How does owning an aircraft help?

There are two examples from India which support this argument. Jet Airways started raising cash with the help of SLB for the planes which it owned. An older plane commands lesser premium in the market, but it does give an airline some cash in times of need. In 2013-14, when Etihad invested in Jet Airways, 10 B737s and 2 A330s underwent SLB transactions. The previous year, the airline conducted this type of transaction for four planes. Jet raised Rs 263 crore in 2017 and Rs 123 crore in 2015 from these transactions.

Air India conducted SLB transactions for some of its aircraft in the last few years. This helped the airline raise much needed cash.

If either of the LCCs would have owned their aircraft, in current times these aircraft would not have attracted any monthly rentals and in addition to that these planes could have been sold and leased back in future to raise cash which will help in future.

What does the future hold?

Koushik J, a partner at AT-TV and former leasing head of a low cost carrier, expects the business model of many carriers to evolve after COVID-19. “The cost of both lease rentals and maintenance reserved for an Indian carrier would be between 12% to 18% and could vary as it is paid in dollars and could change substantially with the weakening rupee. The SLB model will be suppressed and the profit of 3 to 10 million from SLB has to be forgone”, he says.

Will the airlines re-look at the business model and move away from SLB? They probably will as the SLB gains have also diminished in the last five years. “Buying still seems to be an issue due to ever fluctuating and devaluing rupee. It would be best for Indian Carries to just take Aircraft on simple operating leases from the lessor order” adds Koushik.

The immediate aftermath will be ways to survive, while teams will quietly work in the background to see what best they can and divide the eggs in multiple baskets.

[Ameya Joshi runs the aviation analysis website Network Thoughts.]