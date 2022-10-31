RIL to use FRX Innovations' technology to enhance fire-resistant Recron FS

Reliance Industries says it is seeing increasing interest from leading global textile companies for more sustainable, eco-friendly, fire-retardant technologies.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on October 31 stated that it will use FRX Innovations’ Nofia technology to enhance the sustainable edge of its "well-established" Recron FS, a fire-resistant polyester staple fibre.

Nofia’s polymeric phosphorus-based chemistry helps make Recron FS more sustainable and technically superior for polyester textile applications. Its additives are certified by OEKO-TEX Standard 100 for textile applications and other sustainability certifications such as ChemForward, Green Screen and TCO accrediting that the technology meets these global standards of safety and sustainability, RIL said in a statement.

As the world is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic impact, sustainable textiles have seen a resurgence in demand as many leading textile companies are embedding their environmental and social responsibility goals as a part of their post-pandemic growth strategy.

To meet the goals of a circular economy (including the 3Rs of the waste hierarchy: reduce, recycle, and reuse), textile manufacturers are relying on innovative technologies that enable sustainable products. As per RIL's statement, the global textile flame retardants market size was valued at $519.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6 percent from 2022 to 2030.

RIL added that it is seeing increasing interest from leading global textile companies for more sustainable, eco-friendly, fire-retardant technologies. "Recron FS is a part of RIL’s extensive R&D achievements in attaining its commitment to launch new products that are completely sustainable throughout-out their lifecycle and responsibly using natural resources."

Recron FS-based fabrics are used by Indian Railways in seats and curtains due to their cost-effectiveness, fire safety and durability.

How FRX Innovations' Nofia works on polyester?

Reliance has developed a new fire-resistant polyester solution, Recron FS, with FRX Innovations’ Nofia, technology at its core. FRX Innovations’ Nofia polymeric phosphorus additives deliver improved tenacity in RIL’s polyester textiles and is the only flame-retardant technology that allows for the use of recycled polyester as a feedstock to contents above 60 percent, with the capability of reaching above 90 percent. The ability to use it with recycled polyester makes it a sustainable technology which is proving to be of interest for multiple end-users. The new technology also enables adjustable flame retardancy from levels of 7,000 ppm to 25,000 ppm of phosphorus, depending on end-user needs, making it an attractive solution in multiple markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Hemant D. Sharma, Sector Head – Polyester Business, RIL, said, “We are very proud in bolstering Recron FS on safety and technical parameters with FRX’s Nofia technology. We are committed to deliver exceptional fire safety without compromising health, environment, and aesthetics.”

Further, Marc Lebel, CEO of FRX Innovations, commented, “For years now, consumer interest in sustainability has been steadily increasing. It is rewarding to see Nofia being deployed in such high-visibility consumer products. With ever-increasing pressure to deliver sustainable products to the market, we believe that FRX Innovations is well positioned to grow with sustainably minded customers around the world such as Reliance.”

Additionally, the Charles de Gaulle terminal 2 airport, recently unveiled its interior refurbishment featuring Recron FS polyester in its new airport furniture. Moreover, a Spain-based furniture designers, Happers has specified Recron FS yarns in their new collection of lounge chairs citing its beauty, safety, and sustainability attributes.

